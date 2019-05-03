|
Lois Sherry Marie Roan Temples, age 47, of Phenix City, AL passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA on April 27, 2019. She was born the daughter of Georgia William Roan, Sr. and Sharon Marie Gaston March 9, 1972 in St. Augustine, FL. She had a loving smiling disposition and was a precious blessing to her family. She was a loving mother and a loyal, protective friend. Lois, her children and family enjoyed spending time together drawing. She had a forgiving heart, was full of loyalty and anyone who was around her was always laughing and full of joy. She always taught her family that love is forever and to always say "later" instead of "bye" because bye is forever.
Sherry was married to Royce LaDon Temples who preceded her in death along with her uncle Clayton Roan. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her father, George W. Roan, Sr.; mother and stepfather, Sharon and Rudy Catic; two sons, Jeremy L. Temples and River Chapman; daughter, Ashley M. Weaver; three brothers, Stephen Bass, William Roan and Billy Roan; sister, Jennifer Roan; two uncles, Gaston Roan and Lucky Brewington; five aunts, Gail Walker, Penny Hale, Nettie Smith, Johnny Day and Susie Brewington.
A visitation will be held at Craig Funeral Home on Monday, May 6 , 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Pellicer Creek Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. ( www.craigfuneralhome.com )
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 3 to May 31, 2019