Lonnie E. Stout, Sr.
Lonnie E. Stout, Sr., passed away January 13, 2020 at Community Hospice's Bailey Center for Caring. He was born in Piney Flats, TN to James R. and Lena Stout. He served in the U.S. Army. He leaves behind with heavy hearts his wife of 57 years Marynell Stout. Three children, Sarita Marie (Max), Lonnie Eugene, Jr. (Mona) and Heidi Ann (Robert). He was loving Poppy to Eight grandchildren, Jessica, Lonnie, III, James, Dale, Aaron, Ryan, Brendan, Colton and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and Father, three brothers and four sisters and has one surviving sister. No services are planned.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020