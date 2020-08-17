Lorena Louise MansellLorena Louise Mansell, 71, a lifelong resident of St. Augustine passed away August 10, 2020 at Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehab. Lorena was born on February 26, 1949 in St. Petersburg, Florida to the late Angus Nash and Catherine Weston.Lorena loved music and played the harmonica. She was a member of the Eagles and Calvary Baptist Church in St. Augustine.Lorena is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Evert Mansell; siblings, Donald Weston, Joan Stallings and Lois Osgood; niece, Cathy Osgood.Lorena is survived by her brother, Charles Weston and his spouse, Linda; niece, Gayle Weston; nephew, James Weston and Owen Osgood.St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.