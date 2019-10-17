|
Lou Rita Goodhope
Lou Rita Lillian Goodhope, age 95, of St. Augustine, FL peacefully passed away at her home into the loving arms of her Savior, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born and raised with her beloved sister Virginia in Mineola, Iowa. She became a teacher, married Andrew Goodhope when he returned from war in 1945 and raised their family in Wheaton, MD. They retired to St. Augustine in the 90's. She was very active volunteering at her church, Catholic Charities, Ladies Auxiliary, and Knights of Columbus, among other groups. She also enjoyed bowling leagues, Bridge Club, Sewing Club, bingo and may activities. She was very fond of art, drawing and especially painting. In her later years she spent much of her time at the SJC Council on Aging. She was kind, generous, warmhearted and had many friends everywhere she went. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her 7 children, Anne, Mary Susan, Elizabeth, Andrew Peter, Margaret, Rita and Nancy, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew, parents Rita and Louis Kruse and her sister Virginia.
A Catholic Mass in her honor will be celebrated at 9:00 am on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lou Rita's name to Catholic Charities, SJC Council on Aging, or to your local Hospice.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
