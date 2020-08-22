LOUIS NOEL DIOTTE, SR
Louis Noel Diotte, Sr went to be with Jesus peacefully at his home in Picolata FL July 2, 2020 at the age of 80.
Louis was born December 15, 1939 to Darroll E and Bernice Cleveland Diotte in Mt Holly NJ.
On December 13, 1959 he married the love of his life, Helen Lee Manship, in Norfolk VA, and to this union four sons were born. They shared life for 61 years.
Louis served in the US Army, 4th Nike Missile Battalion, and US Army Reserves from 1959 to 1963.
By trade Louis was a heavy construction worker building tunnels, commercial/industrial docks, and bridges to include the Jacksonville Dames Point, Hart and Fuller Warren bridges.
Louis had a heart to serve others throughout his adult life. He and his wife founded God's Helpers Reaching Out Ministries. Together they served local and surrounding communities by providing support for the homeless and needy offering food, clothing, household items, shelter, and expenses enabling fresh starts for countless individuals and families over the years.
Active in ministry since giving his life to Jesus Christ in 1968, Louis was an ordained preacher, Sunday School teacher, Bible Study and In-Home group leader, deacon, elder, trustee and fill in pastor. He and son Gary founded the jail ministries in St Johns and Clay counties in 2011 which he continued with Charlie Liner until the COVID-19 Pandemic. These ministries have seen many conversions, re-dedications, and restorations over the years.
A great son, brother, husband, daddy, granddad, great granddad, and friend, Louis was a man of God, loved and respected by all who knew him.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, brothers William, Richard, and Darroll, and son Stanley. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, sons Louis Jr, Westly Ray (Nancy), and Gary Lee; grandchildren Keith (Teena), Louis Nick (Chantel), Christopher Bo (Amanda), Matthew (Kimberly), and Alannah (Ronald) Mackie; step grandchildren Edward Skerritt, Theressa Prewitt, and Heather Baker; 17 great grandchildren; sister Donna (Nelson) Knowles, many nephews, nieces, countless friends, and ministry partners.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Providence Bible Church at a later date when it is safe to once again congregate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
HE DID SO MUCH, FOR SO MANY, FOR SO LONG.