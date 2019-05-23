Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
Lt Colonel Gregory A. Moore Obituary
Lt Colonel Gregory A. Moore
Gregory A. Moore, Lt Colonel, Florida National Guard (Retired) born, February 11, 1952 passed away March 11, 2019. He was a 1974 Graduate, United States Military Academy at West Point, he earned his Juris Doctorate from the Notre Dame University. In 2005 he returned to active duty to mobilize with the 53rd Brigade Combat Team with the Florida National Guard. He is survived by his wife and son.
Funeral services will be held 9:00 AM Tuesday May 28, 2019 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Private interment services were held. In lieu of flowers donations can be to: Veterans Council of St. Johns County, P.O. Box 2117, St. Augustine, FL 32085; or Military Working Dog Team Support Association, Inc., 3501 MacCorkle Ave., SE #326, Charleston, WV 25304-1419
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 23 to May 26, 2019
