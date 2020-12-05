Luiz Carlos S. Kuntz

Luiz Carlos Strauch KUNTZ was born on May 24, 1934, in Santa Catarina, Brazil, and died on December 2, 2020, in Jacksonville.

Dr. Kuntz was the oldest of three brothers. He was raised in Rio de Janeiro, and attended high school at Colegio Pedro II, and the Faculdade de Medicina (Medical School) da Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

He married Renee Friedlaender in April 1959, and upon graduation from medical school, moved to the United States for his internship and surgical residency in New Britain, Connecticut. They had three children, all born at New Britain General Hospital. Even though he was extremely busy during his residency, often on in-hospital call every other night, he would forgo sleep when he was home to spend time with his young children.

Following completion of his residency, Dr. Kuntz, who was not yet a citizen, was drafted into the United States Army with the rank of captain. Given the option of spending two years in Vietnam or three years in Germany, he chose to move his family to Germany, where he served with distinction as an Army surgeon. He left the Army in 1969 with the rank of major and returned to the United States, where he became a citizen in 1974.

Dr. Kuntz practiced surgery in Michigan, Ohio, and Miami, Florida. He served on the faculty of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, before moving to St. Augustine, Florida, in 1977. He practiced general surgery in St. Augustine until his retirement in 2009. He was loved by his patients and often praised for his generous devotion of time to them and their families.

He and Renee divorced in 1977. In 2006, he married Patricia Levin, a dedicated and loving spouse who survives him.

In addition to the respect he earned as a surgeon, Dr. Kuntz was a Renaissance man, who was a skilled soccer player in his youth, won a city-wide math award in Rio at the age of 16, prided himself on being able to take apart and rebuild a car engine in its entirety, could fix virtually anything around the house, and designed his two level, 2,900 square foot home on Treasure Beach. He was also an enthusiastic and expert cook, specializing in Brazilian dishes his mother made and replicating (he would say improving upon) recipes he learned watching Julia Child and other television chefs.

Despite leaving Brazil for the United States with only a rudimentary knowledge of English (which he studied in high school in addition to Latin, French, and his native Portuguese), he became fluent by listening to tapes in the New Britain library after 36-hour shifts. He loved doing crossword puzzles and telling bad jokes. While Dr. Kuntz considered himself politically conservative, he was always supportive of his children in their life choices.

He was a passionate animal lover who adored his dogs and would spend hours at the Jacksonville Zoo watching the non-human primates.

Dr. Kuntz's eldest child, Ralph, is a retired physician and computer scientist who lives with his spouse, Jamie, in Gainesville, Florida. His daughter, Marcia, is a lawyer in Washington, D.C., who lives with her partner, Laura. His youngest child, Charles, is a veterinary surgeon, who lives with his spouse, Kate, and their three sons, in Melbourne, Australia.

Charles and Kate's eldest, Nicholas, graduated this year from Monash University medical school with numerous honors, including its surgery award. Dr. Kuntz's two other grandchildren, Alexander and Simon, are in their fourth and second years, respectively, of medical school at Monash University. Despite having made clear to his children that he had no preference for the professions they chose, five of Dr. Kuntz's six direct descendants have pursued or are currently pursuing careers in medicine.



