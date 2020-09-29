Lutitia Schwemley
Lutitia Lee "Tisha" Schwemley, 67, of St. Augustine, passed from this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Community Hospice Bailey Center in St. Augustine following an extended illness. Born in Palatka to Albert and Vivian Whitaker, "Tisha" was a 1971 graduate of Palatka South High School. She had resided in Alaska for 40 years (Kodiak, Homer, Kenai and Eagle River, Alaska) before retiring to St. Augustine Shores a year ago. Tisha had Managed the furniture store located on the Coast Guard Support Center in Kodiak, Alaska. Many years ago, she had worked as a clerk at the Palatka Police Station. In her leisure time, she enjoyed beading and spending countless hours at the beach with the love of her life Mike. Tisha was a member of the St. Augustine Shores Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Whitaker and Vivian Colee Whitaker.
Tisha is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mike Schwemley of St. Augustine, her children, Laurie Beth DuPont of Federal Point, Jon Brett DuPont (L.J.) of Forest Grove, OR, Joshua Michael Schwemley of Anchorage, AK and Adam C. Schwemley of Wasilla, AK, her siblings, Howard Whitaker of Jackson, GA, Donna Tilton (Larry) of East Palatka, Jackie Tilton (Claude Allan) of San Mateo and Terry Mauldin (Mike) of San Mateo, 5 grandchildren, Aubrey Lee Thelin, Clay Michael Thelin (Kayla No), Alexis Dixon-Dell (Evan), Paige DuPont and Forrest Riley Schwemley and 3 great-grandchildren, Grayson Matthew Thelin, Olivia Grace Thelin, Bryleigh Jo Thelin and Grayson Matthew Thelin.
Private graveside services will be held at San Mateo Cemetery.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Tisha's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.