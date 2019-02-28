|
Lydia C. Patterson, age 77 of St. Augustine, passed away on February, 24, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in Ft. Myers, Fl and grew up in Iona, Fl, where she was raised on the family farm. Lydia graduated with the class of 1959 from Ft. Myers High School. After high school she met her husband, Bill and the two were married August 12, 1967. Lydia retired from the Ft. Myers News Press after over 20 years and they moved to St. Augustine in 1998. Later they were members of McDowell Baptist Church. Lydia also served in the St. Johns River Baptist Association as the associational clerk for over 10 years. She enjoyed sewing in her free time but most of all she loved her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Rodda (Ben); granddaughter, Lydia Ann Rodda; brothers, Charles Fred Cook (Karen), William Cook (Marie). She was preceded in death by her husband, JC "Bill" Patterson; parents, W.F. and Ruby Cook and sister, Dorothy Crosby.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at McDowell Baptist Church with Pastor Steven Brown officiating, interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will precede the service from 10:00-11:00 at McDowell Baptist Church.
Flowers are welcome or donations will be gratefully accepted for McDowell Baptist Church Building Fund, 16 Bay View Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 28, 2019