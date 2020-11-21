1/1
Mabel Wilson December 28 1924 - November 17 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel Wilson December 28, 1924 - November 17, 2020
Dorothy Mabel Branham Wilson, 95, passed away on November 17, 2020. Born December 28, 1924, to the late Ben T. Branham and Edna Easler Branham, Mabel was raised in Ridgeway, SC. Mabel married Sid Wilson, the love of her life, in 1944. Her family will always remember her as a wonderful cook, and she was the lunchroom supervisor over several schools in Aiken County, SC. After retirement, Mabel and Sid moved to Lake Wateree, SC, where they were founding members of Lake Wateree Baptist Church. Mabel spent the last 10 years close to her daughter in St. Augustine, FL.
She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Sidney F. Wilson, Sr., son, Sidney F. "Bunny" Wilson, Jr., and siblings Marguerite Dinkins, Norma Barfield, Dessie Catlett, Ben T. Branham, Jr., Charles Branham, Jeanette Peake, Harry Branham, and Fay Branham. Surviving are her daughter Jeanie Wilson Graves (Tom); grandson Thomas Graves; granddaughters Linda Graves Smith (Brant), Liz Wilson Miller (Chris), Joy Graves, Paige Aiken; and great-granddaughter Savannah Graves. Mabel loved her family and "Nanie Mabel" will be greatly missed by all. Family will gather later for a private memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved