Marcia Joann Decker passed away peacefully Sunday, March 24, 2019 after a many years battling with Alzheimer's Disease.
She is survived by her son Joshua and daughter in-law Gabby. She is preceded by her loving husband William, sister Judy, and parents Thomas and Mallie Revels. Marcia, who went by Joann, was a loving mother and wife.
Born in California to a Naval family, Joann spent part of her youth travel and living in many places until she finally settled down in Jacksonville, Florida, where she met her soon to be husband, William "Bill" Decker. They were together since 16 years old and married for over 40 years. Together they had one son Joshua. Joann loved the beach and the ocean. Her favorite pastime was to take long walks along the waterline hunting for sea glass. She was an artist who enjoyed everything from painting to working with clay. She was a passionate mother, devoted wife and Christian woman who had a passion for helping others. She spent many years working as a volunteer to help clothe and feed the homeless. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Viewing will be held from 5-8 Friday March 29, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home in Saint Augustine. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the (National Office) 225 N. Michigan Ave. 17th Floor Chicago, IL 60601-7633 www.alz.org
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019