Marcia Milam Hencinski
Marcia Milam Hencinski, age 82, of St. Augustine passed away peacefully at her home with her husband and daughter by her side on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Marcia was born on June 26, 1937 in Gainesville, Florida to the late Marcus and Ethel (Beville) Milam. She grew up in Gainesville and later attended the University of Miami where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. While at the university, she met her husband to be, Edward Hencinski, and married him during her sophomore year. Upon graduating Marcia and Ed settled in Coral Gables where they lived for many years. Marcia raised a family of four children while working as a history teacher at both Ponce de Leon and Riviera Middle Schools. Marcia and Ed moved to St. Augustine in 2000, where she immersed herself in the community through volunteer work. She served as a volunteer of EMMA Guild, Ximenez - Fatio House, and as a tutor with St Augustine Youth Services. She was also a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church where she was active with the Culinary Ministry. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames of America, and Chi Omega. Marcia loved to garden and had a wonderful gift of hospitality. More than anything, Marcia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many and she will be deeply missed.
Marcia is survived by her husband of 62 years Edward J. Hencinski; children, Edward J. Hencinski Jr. (Valerie) of DeLand, FL, Beverly Harris (Shawn) of Charlotte NC, Marcus A. Hencinski (Mary) of Valparaiso, FL, and Jennifer Hencinski of Watkinsville, GA; sisters, Beverly Singleton of Waynesville, NC; Mary Pat Rogers of Lookout Mountain, GA; brother, Mickey Milam of Gainesville, FL and grandchildren; Emily Greczyn, Alexander Hencinski and John Hencinski.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Memorial Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: Memorial Presbyterian Church (Save the Dome Fund), 32 Sevilla St, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019