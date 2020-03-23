|
|
Dr. Marcia Murakami, 69
Dr. Marcia Ellen Murakami, age 69, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. Born May 1950, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the eldest child of Tomomi Murakami Phd and Mary D. Murakami.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Philip Henrici, son Jonathan (Heather) Henrici, granddaughter Henley Henrici, brothers Robert, Keith (Amanda), Thomas and sister, Linda Murakami.
A graduate of Swarthmore College and Chicago Medical, she attended a radiology residency at Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center. She married Philip Henrici JD on February 25, 1984.
After a twelve year career at the University of Florida, Jacksonville, Marcia began a greater than twenty year career as a consultant and assistant professor of radiology at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville with expertise in abdominal and breast imaging. She served as division chair of Ultrasound and authored five papers and five book chapters.
Marcia was an avid international traveler and explorer. She also enjoyed cooking and dining with her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Marcia, time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Community Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020