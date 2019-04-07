|
|
Marcia Southard Ward, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in St. Augustine on March 28, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Garland R. Ward, whose love for his "Sugar" was unwavering.
Marcia was born July 3, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio, to Arthur and Jane (Hustlar Speakman) Southard. She was the oldest of five siblings in a combined family with her stepfather Hartford Speakman and mother. She is preceded in death by her parents, her stepsister Susan, and her grandparents, "Bo and "Ga," both of whom had an enormous influence and impact on her life. Marcia graduated from The Ohio State University and began her career as a teacher before becoming an actuary with Western & Southern Life Insurance Company where she retired from in 2004.
She will be deeply missed by her three children and 11 grandchildren, Necia Kuss (Matthew) Crlenjak (Jane, Nell, Charlie and James), Lisbeth Kuss (Thomas) McDonald (Liam, Reagan and Kellen), and John Albert (Sally) Kuss III (Julia, Ava, Claudia and Louisa). She is also survived by her three stepchildren and 10 step-grandchildren, Aaron (Nicci) Ward (Hayleigh, Aidan, Cole and Alex), Brad Ward (Addison, Zenna, Rylan andKasen), Kristan Ward (John) Flynn (Charlie and Colin), and her brothers, Marc (Ellen) Southard and Mike (Lois) Speakman and stepsister, Diann Reno. Her faith and love were unconditional and will remain with us all for eternity. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. April 20, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 8 Carrera St., St. Augustine, followed by a gathering at the family home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Memory of Marcia Ward to Grace United Methodist Church.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019