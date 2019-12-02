|
|
Mardee Jenrette
MARDEE SUE JENRETTE, 77, mother, grandmother, and friend, slipped away peacefully on November 26, 2019, at her home in St. Augustine, Florida. For the weeks before she left us, she was surrounded by her family and close friends under the loving care of Community Hospice. During her long battle with breast cancer, her medical services and treatment were provided by an outstanding and caring team of professional staff at Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville. Mardee managed her disease with positivity, courage, humor and a strength that never ceased to amaze all who knew her. Even when it was clear that her life was to be cut short, she chose to embrace her family, friends and community with a spirit of love and giving, kindness and compassion.
Mardee was born on June 8, 1942, in The Bronx, New York. Her parents were Ira and Paula Greenfield, who predeceased her. She was raised in The Bronx across the street from Yankee Stadium. Mardee is survived by her precious daughter, Coral Jenrette, her dear son-in-law, Jason Lemire, and her two cherished grandchildren, Zev Carter Lemire and Esben Marco Lemire, all of Denver, Colorado. She is also survived by her best friend, Sue Skidmore, who was like a family member to her, and with whom she shared a home for more than three decades.
Mardee's achievements include graduating from Cornell University in Zoology, and obtaining a master's degree from the University of Hawaii in Marine Biology. After teaching for a number of years, Mardee moved into academic administration, where she directed a college-wide program for the President of Miami-Dade College. She was recognized many times by the education community for her outstanding work and accomplishments, and an endowed teaching chair was donated to the college in her name.
Mardee was an avid lover of the arts. In 2007, shortly after her breast cancer returned, she chose to acquire a replica of Frederick Hart's Fragment Number 8 of the Creation Sculptures from the façade of the Washington National Cathedral. She generously donated it to the city of St. Augustine to inspire others, and to offer hope and strength to those in need. Her legacy now stands in the courtyard of the Lightner Museum, available for all to enjoy.
For many years, Mardee was a sponsor of Pink Up The Pace, an annual event held in St. Augustine to raise money for breast cancer awareness and detection. She even participated in the 2019 5k race, being pushed in her wheelchair by family and friends. Mardee wanted to thank everyone who has been a loving and caring supporter of her over the last few years as she struggled with her illness. This includes Flagler Breast Cancer Support Group, her long-time running buddies, as well as her neighborhood book club, the Turnberry Readers. For several years while she could, Mardee enthusiastically pursued the practice of Tai Chi, where she received encouragement and loving support from everyone. She was also thankful for her wonderful neighbors and friends in the World Golf Village community and St. Augustine.
Mardee found the greatest joy in her loving family. Although her disease returned too soon, Mardee had many wonderful years with them, even more than she had hoped. She never took their time together for granted, celebrating every year with her grandchildren on their birthdays, taking mother-daughter trips, sharing memories and hopes for their future, and letting them know, every day, how truly proud she was of them.
A very important part of Mardee's life was that, for the past twenty-five years, she and Sue vacationed each summer in Bar Harbor, Maine, at the same wonderful waterfront location, very close to Acadia National Park. They would spend every day exploring, hiking, and enjoying the incredible beauty and diversity of their beloved park. Also, over the years, they developed close and loving relationships with numerous local residents and summer visitors with whom they now share bonds as strong as lifelong friends.
At Mardee's request, no funeral or service will be held. A celebration of her wonderful life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Mardee's memory, please consider a donation to Pink Up The Pace, in Mardee's name. (https://www.pinkupthepace.com/donate/ for more information.)
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019