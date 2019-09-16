|
Margaret Ann (Peg) Purath Shillito
On Monday, 9/9/19, our dear sister/mom/grandmother/great-grandmother/friend, Peg Shillito, went peacefully in her sleep to her heavenly home with Jesus. Born on 7/30//29, in Faulkton, South Dakota she was able to celebrate her landmark 90th birthday with us.
As a child growing up in the Midwest, Peg would watch the Air Stream trailers drive down the highway and wish she could be the one traveling. After her career years which included working as Administrative Assistant to John S. Knight of Knight Ridder Newspaper, Administrative Assistant at the Miami Opera Association, and finally VP of Public Affairs at the Florida Retail Federation, she was able to fulfill her dream. She and her sister Pat traveled the USA and the Canadian provinces for 10 years in the 34 foot motor home in which they lived full time.
Peg leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister Patricia McDowall, her children Diane Altork (Jim), and Paul Shillito (Diana), her grandsons, Brian (Linh), Timothy (Heather) and Stephen Altork, Joshua Neff and Justin Shillito and her great-grandchildren, William (Liam), Garland, Cora, and Violet Altork.
A memorial to celebrate Peg's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday September 28th in Ruth's Chapel at the back of Turning Point at Calvary church grounds, 3500 SR 16.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019