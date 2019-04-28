|
|
Margaret Elizabeth McDonel (Midge) Helfrich of Elkton, peacefully passed away on April 25, 2019, at her home in Coquina Crossing. Midge, the youngest of two siblings, was born at home in Absecon, N.J. on July 8, 1935, to the late Edward and Alice Errickson McDonel. She received a bachelor's degree in English from Montclair State University. Her career in teaching began in her hometown of Absecon, however, after three years of teaching she decided to follow a lifelong dream by joining the Navy. She rose to the rank of Captain, working in Naval History and was personally acknowledged by Rear Admiral, USN (Ret.) E. M. Eller for her assistance in researching and editing his Dictionary of American Naval Ships, Vol. 11-1963. After being honorably discharged, Midge returned to teaching first in Rhode Island, then returning to New Jersey where for many years she taught gifted and talented 7th and 8th grade students. Many of her students, as well as their parents, remained in contact with her for many years. After 35 years of teaching, Midge retired in 1998.
Midge is preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-aw, Howard Shenk. She is survived by her life partner of 31 years, Lynn Weaver; sister, Jane Shenk of Absecon NJ; niece, Sandra Cain and her sons, Kevin, currently deployed aboard the USS John C. Stennis, and Benjamin of Absecon, N.J.; her nephew, Stephen Shenk (Kelly) and his daughters, Kaitlin and Danielle of Galloway Township, N.J.; her "acquired" children, Keith Weaver of St. Augustine and Stanley and Katherine McCoy of Jacksonville. She also leaves to mourn cousins and their families; her St. Augustine family of sister-friends, the Corona Way Ladies, as well as, friends and neighbors in Coquina Crossing and St. Augustine.
At Midge's request, family and friends will gather to celebrate the fullness of her life. It is her wish that no services be held. She will be cremated, and her final resting place will be the sea.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 28, 2019