Margaret "Margie" Godby, 84, went home to be with Jesus and her beloved husband, Louie on April 24, 2019 after a brief illness. A native of Evansville, Indiana, Margie spent the last 43 years in St. Augustine, Florida where she devoted her life to her family and was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution. Margie will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her brother, Donald (Brenda) Lupfer; six children, David Godby, Buddy (Barbara) Godby, Darlene (Chad) Collins, Alan Godby, Steve (Marygail) Godby, Suzy McKay; 18 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00pm on May 11, 2019 at Lighthouse Church of God in St. Augustine. Interment will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 1:00pm on May 13, 2019.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 4 to May 31, 2019