Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Higel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Higel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Higel Obituary
Margaret Higel
Margaret Camille McGoogan Higel, 92, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 28, 2019.
She loved the Lord, her family, singing, reading, baseball and being a teacher. She was a lifelong Presbyterian who loved serving as an Elder and being involved in all types of church work.
Margaret is preceded in passing by her parents Howard and Margaret McGoogan.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harry Higel, three sons: Bob (Lee Anne) of St. Augustine, FL, Jim of Maggie Valley, NC and Rick (Deborah) of Charlotte, NC and five grandchildren: Kristen, Jeffrey, Sharon, Chris and Becky.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Friday, January 10, 2020, viewing at 10:30 am, with a burial at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: (donate.cancer.org or 800-227-2345) or to help those with Macular Degeneration (https://www.mygooddays.org/donate).
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -