Margaret Higel
Margaret Camille McGoogan Higel, 92, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 28, 2019.
She loved the Lord, her family, singing, reading, baseball and being a teacher. She was a lifelong Presbyterian who loved serving as an Elder and being involved in all types of church work.
Margaret is preceded in passing by her parents Howard and Margaret McGoogan.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harry Higel, three sons: Bob (Lee Anne) of St. Augustine, FL, Jim of Maggie Valley, NC and Rick (Deborah) of Charlotte, NC and five grandchildren: Kristen, Jeffrey, Sharon, Chris and Becky.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Friday, January 10, 2020, viewing at 10:30 am, with a burial at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: (donate.cancer.org or 800-227-2345) or to help those with Macular Degeneration (https://www.mygooddays.org/donate).
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020