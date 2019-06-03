|
Margaret Jean Foster
Margaret Jean Foster, (Maggie) age 88, died in St. Augustine, FL on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring. Born Margaret Jean Shaw, June 3, 1929 Long Island, NY, she was predeceased by her parents Frederic and Margaret (MacLellan) Shaw, her brother Robin Frederic Shaw (1925-1944), and by her husband of 42 years, Robert Lawrence Foster, who predeceased her by 12 hours.
Margaret Jean lived in Hollis NY, Putnam Valley NY, South Norwalk CT, Old Greenwich CT, West Hartford CT, Westminster West VT, Shrewsbury VT, Green Cay, St Croix USVI, Manhattan NYC, and St Augustine, FL.
In her youth, she was called Margaret Jean, but was later known to friends and family as MJ while at University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, VA, and at the University of Connecticut (Storrs, B.A. Psychology) 1953, and in her marriage (1952-1975) to Thomas D. Hopps. When MJ married Robert Foster, he called her Maggie, but she always known as "Mom" to her children and grandchildren. Her beloved brother, Robin Frederic Shaw called her "Sis".
MJ volunteered at her children's public schools as teacher's aide in CT, owned and managed a greenhouse in Rutland, VT, and she was both a realtor and TV ad salesperson in St Croix USVI. She was proud to serve as a member of the St Croix Women's Coast Guard Auxiliary, and as their newsletter editor in the 1990s.
Mom created a home where friends and family were always welcome. She was a good cook and could make any meal healthy, delicious and special. She loved celebrating, decorating and cooking for holidays and birthdays. Christmas was festive and joyful. She loved getting involved in Halloween costume ideas, as well as making a spooky entrance and hallway that led lead to our kitchen where she was making donuts for all the goblins that passed through. She was having as much fun as the trick-or-treaters. She was artistic and creative, could always find the joy in life, and had a fun-loving sense of humor.
Maggie loved dogs and always had 1-2 dogs in the household. Her favorite breeds were English Springer Spaniels, Vizslas and Rhodesian Ridgebacks, as well as mongrels.
Margaret Jean is survived by her four children: Robin and her wife Wendy Sue Harper of Monkton VT, Frederic and his wife Jette of Beverly MA, Jonathan and his wife Tory (Victoria) Dietel Hopps of Cumberland ME, and Douglas Hopps of Cumberland ME, and six grand-children: Inge, Kaja, Sara, Sawyer, Carly (Carolyn), and Burdena. She is also survived by cousins - the families of Malcolm Shaw and Arthur Shaw - in Westbury NY.
A celebration of her life was held at a family service at the home of Robin and Wendy Sue in Vermont on June 2, 2018. Maggie was kind, friendly, intelligent, and playful; she smiled at strangers, loved walks on the beach, and she planted and tended flowers. Those were some of her gifts; in remembrance of her life, consider passing these qualities on, and/or make a donation to the organization of your choice.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019