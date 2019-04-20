|
Margaret 'Magi' Kemp Gillogly (nee Borders), age 79, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday morning, April 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Margaret was born in Westmoreland, Tennessee to the late Calloway "Leroy" Borders and Delores Odell Mayberry Borders Bodo. During her life she was very proud to volunteer for the women's Republican Party and support their campaigns. In her younger years it was clear that Margaret had a flair for design and fashion, so it was no surprise that she became a fashion model in Chicago and also years later worked in retail and management for Saks Fifth Avenue. Her sense of home décor was often shared with family and friends as well. While living in Florida, Margaret was honored to serve as public relations director for Camp Blanding, where her father was stationed during WWII. She volunteered at St. Augustine's Historical Society and was a Features Reporter for the St. Augustine and St. Johns News and Views. Another talent arose with her love for skeet shooting and pheasant hunting. For all her accomplishments, she loved cooking for her family and friends. She most loved her church and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gallatin. Margaret adored her grandchildren & great grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by late husbands, William C. Gillogly, Frank Gerald Kemp, Sr. and son, Craig Mitchell Kemp. In addition, she was also preceded in death by her Borders siblings: Kenneth, Leonard Harlon, Barbara Ann, James Cleo, and Leo Ray. Margaret is survived by her beloved partner of 15 years, Jerry Pomar, of St. Augustine, Florida; son, Frank Gerald Kemp, Jr., of Del City, Oklahoma; daughter, Sonya (Kemp) Picchietti, of Gallatin, Tennessee; Picchietti grandchildren include, Colin (Kendra), Dante, Dillon, Blaise, Michael & Mia. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Serafina, Chiara, Domenico and Luca Picchietti. Her surviving step-children are: Daniel (Nancy) Gillogly, Michaela (James) Nelson, Kevin Gillogly (Lori Hays) and Barry Gillogly (Paula Slade) along with their children and grandchildren.
Margaret and Jerry shared homes in both St. Augustine, Florida and Gallatin, Tennessee
Memorial Services for Margaret will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. with The Rev. Candice Klein of The First Presbyterian Church of Gallatin, officiating. Gathering of friends and family will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time at 3:00 P.M. from the Chapel of Anderson Funeral Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home, 202 East Main Street, Gallatin, Tennessee. www.andersonfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express condolences may do so by placing a donation in her memory to HighPoint Hospice, 300 Steam Plant Road, Gallatin, TN 37066 615-328-6690.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 30, 2019