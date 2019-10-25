|
|
Margaret MacFarlane
Margaret H. MacFarlane was born in Kilbirnie, Scotland on August 25, 1927 and passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 surrounded by family. She came to the U.S. in 1953 and married her late husband, John, eventually settled in Severna Park, MD where she resided for 46 years before moving to St. Augustine 2 years ago to be near family. Allegro was her home in St. Augustine where she grew new friendships and enjoyed participating in numerous activities and outings. She attended Shores United Methodist Church where she was warmly embraced and welcomed. She is pre-deceased by husband, John, father and mother, William and Mary Lennox, sisters Jean and Wilmar Lennox. Survived by son George MacFarlane of Newnan, GA, daughter Sandra Worgan and son in law Bob of St. Augustine, brother and sister in law Gordon and Jeannie Lennox of Albuquerque, NM and many nieces, nephews and 4 very special Granddogs that she loved. A donation in her name to Shores United Methodist Church at www.shoresumc.org or mailed to 724 Shores Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32086 designated to the Pastors Discretionary Fund may be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019