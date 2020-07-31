Margaret Mary Kopychuk
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Mrs. Margaret Mary Kopychuk, 91, of St Augustine who passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, July 27, 2020. Margaret was born on February 2, 1929 in Passaic, NJ to the late Michael and Josephine Macaluso.
In 1984, Margaret and Roman moved to St. Augustine from Clifton, NJ. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, St. Augustine Golf Club, Riverview Club and a formal member of Ukrainian Club in Daytona.
Margaret is survived by her spouse, Roman A. Kopychuk of St. Augustine; step-son, Jerry Yaropolk and his spouse, Janet of Hackettstown, NJ; sister, Marie Sedlacik of Wayne, NJ; niece, MaryAnn Tomko of Elmwood Park, NJ; nephew, Michael Sedlacik of Orlando; many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be 9 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with Father Murphy, officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be 9 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with Father Murphy, officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.