Margaret Mary "Margie" Kustra
Margaret Mary "Margie" Kustra, 67, Palm Coast, formerly of St. Augustine, died May 16, 2020 at Advent Health Palm Coast after a lengthy illness. She was born in Buffalo, NY and resided in St. Augustine for 15 years before moving to Palm Coast 10 years ago. She was retired from the State of New York having worked as a caregiver for the developmentally disabled. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
A memorial mass will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Murphy, Pastor, officiating.
A vigil service will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday May 19, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A visitation, beginning at 4 p.m. will precede the services. The vigil service will be live streamed via www.facebook.com/stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 the church requires that you wear a mask if you are attending. If you are feeling ill or high risk please stay home.
Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in her memory to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 6175 Datil Pepper Road, St. Augustine, FL 32086.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Christopher J. Kustra Sr., Palm Coast; children, Christopher J. Kustra Jr. (Kristie), Hamburg, NY, Margaret Mary Lukaszewski (Ryan), Palm Coast, Joseph W. Kustra (Monica), St. Augustine, Eric P. Kustra (Desiree), Tampa; her mother, Margaret Brady, St. Augustine; sisters, Mary Stalcup (Bill), Eileen Doyle (Mike), Kathleen Antonio (Jack), all of St. Augustine; brothers, Robert Brady (Iris), Amherst, NY, Martin Brady (Patti), John Brady (Joe), San Diego, CA, Michael Brady (Samantha), St. Augustine; and 8 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Brady Sr., and a brother, Joseph Brady Jr.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.