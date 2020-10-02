1/
Margaret Milner McCready
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Milner McCready
Margaret "Maggie" Milner McCready, 75, of St. Augustine, passed peacefully September 23, 2020. She gave everything.
"You came upon me carving some kind of little figure out of wood and you said, 'Why don't you make something for me?'
I asked you what you wanted, and you said, 'A box.'
'What for?'
'To put things in.'
'What things?'
'Whatever you have,' you said.
Well, here's your box. Nearly everything I have is in it, and it is not full. Pain and excitement are in it, and feeling good or bad and evil thoughts and good thoughts—the pleasures of design and some despair and the indescribable joy of creation.
And on top of these are all the gratitude and love I have for you.
And still the box is not full."
-John Steinbeck
She was born in Jacksonville, raised in Ocala, and spent most of her adult life in Ormond Beach, where she raised her three children and had a career teaching geography at Holly Hill Middle School. She moved to St. Augustine after her retirement and had resided there for the last 10 years.
She is survived by her partner Harold "Harry" Kimelberg; her three children, Emily Angulo (David), San Antonio, TX, Stephen McCready(Mary), Gainesville, and Preston McCready, Deland; sister, Patsy Rabb, Jacksonville; and grandchildren, Bennett, Joseph, Emmett, and Keats.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John McCready.
Private services will be held.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved