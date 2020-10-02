Margaret Milner McCreadyMargaret "Maggie" Milner McCready, 75, of St. Augustine, passed peacefully September 23, 2020. She gave everything."You came upon me carving some kind of little figure out of wood and you said, 'Why don't you make something for me?'I asked you what you wanted, and you said, 'A box.''What for?''To put things in.''What things?''Whatever you have,' you said.Well, here's your box. Nearly everything I have is in it, and it is not full. Pain and excitement are in it, and feeling good or bad and evil thoughts and good thoughts—the pleasures of design and some despair and the indescribable joy of creation.And on top of these are all the gratitude and love I have for you.And still the box is not full."-John SteinbeckShe was born in Jacksonville, raised in Ocala, and spent most of her adult life in Ormond Beach, where she raised her three children and had a career teaching geography at Holly Hill Middle School. She moved to St. Augustine after her retirement and had resided there for the last 10 years.She is survived by her partner Harold "Harry" Kimelberg; her three children, Emily Angulo (David), San Antonio, TX, Stephen McCready(Mary), Gainesville, and Preston McCready, Deland; sister, Patsy Rabb, Jacksonville; and grandchildren, Bennett, Joseph, Emmett, and Keats.She was preceded in death by her husband, John McCready.Private services will be held.St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.