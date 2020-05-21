Margaret Neesemann

Margaret Patricia (Tish) Neesemann, 82, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on May 4, 2020. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on September 29, 1937 while her parents, Curtis and Margaret Lehner were on a short-term business assignment from their home in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Christ the King school in Atlanta, Georgia and graduated from Mount de Sales Academy boarding school in Macon, Georgia. She attended the University of Georgia.

She was married to Frederick Neesemann on June 11, 1960 in Atlanta. She enjoyed antique furniture, interior design, horses (show jumping and dressage,) gardening, and tennis. She spent several years in Atlanta in the antique business. She belonged to the Baltimore Country Club, DAR, Holland Dames, Colonial Dames, Northeast Florida and US Dressage Associations, US Equestrian Federation, Woman's Club of Roland Park, and Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic church.

She is survived by her husband, her son Frederick; daughters Catherine Savary and Anne Clisham; grandchildren Emily Savary Mullan, Russell and Lilly Savary, and Margaret, Catherine, and Patrick Clisham; and great-grandsons James and Maxwell Mullan. Sisters Catherine Halligan of Atlanta, Linda Holman of Fairhope, AL, Rita Ann McConnell of Atlanta, and Mary Curtis Cain of Atlanta.

Because of the Coronavirus, a funeral service has been postponed indefinitely. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Alzheimer's research would be welcome.



