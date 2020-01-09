|
Margaret P. Beck
Margaret P. Beck, age 96, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the Fountains at Cedar Parke. Beloved wife of the late Charles Beck. Loving mother of Glenda (Peter) Clark, Catherine (Thomas) Michalik, and the late Robert Kenneth (Tracy) Beck. Proud grandmother of Julianne, Jenna, Justin, Cynthia, David, and Tracey. Great-grandmother to several great-grandchildren.
Margaret was born in Georgia, and resided in Levittown, PA for 30 years, before moving to St. Augustine, FL for 30 years. She had resided at the Fountains at Cedar Parke for the past 6 years. Margaret was "one classy lady" who enjoyed cooking, gardening, music and dancing. She also enjoyed playing bridge and she started the Bridge Club at the Fountains. More than anything, she loved being with her family.
Services for Margaret will be held at a later date at Winslow United Methodist Church, Winslow, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
