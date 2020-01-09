Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret P. Beck


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret P. Beck Obituary
Margaret P. Beck
Margaret P. Beck, age 96, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the Fountains at Cedar Parke. Beloved wife of the late Charles Beck. Loving mother of Glenda (Peter) Clark, Catherine (Thomas) Michalik, and the late Robert Kenneth (Tracy) Beck. Proud grandmother of Julianne, Jenna, Justin, Cynthia, David, and Tracey. Great-grandmother to several great-grandchildren.
Margaret was born in Georgia, and resided in Levittown, PA for 30 years, before moving to St. Augustine, FL for 30 years. She had resided at the Fountains at Cedar Parke for the past 6 years. Margaret was "one classy lady" who enjoyed cooking, gardening, music and dancing. She also enjoyed playing bridge and she started the Bridge Club at the Fountains. More than anything, she loved being with her family.
Services for Margaret will be held at a later date at Winslow United Methodist Church, Winslow, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -