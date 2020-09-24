1/1
Margaret "Maggie" Stroupe
Margaret Anne (Maggie) Stroupe, 46, passed away September 19, 2020 at her home in St. Augustine, FL. She was ready to go home and be in Christ's arms and she longed to see her beloved Mom and 'DearMa' (grandmother) again. Maggie was born in Roanoke, VA and has lived in the St. Augustine area since 2007. She especially enjoyed listening to music and had a life-long love of expressing herself through writing and poetry. In recent years, she suffered from the long-term effects of an Arnold-Chairi Malformation. Maggie was predeceased by her mother, Judith Anne Thompson.She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Clark, and her daughter, Savannah B. James, both of St. Augustine. She is also survived by her sisters, Glenda Stinebaugh (Jay) of Franklin, VA and Amy Harrell of Pensacola, FL and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will have a private celebration of Maggie's life at a later date.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
