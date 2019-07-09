|
|
Margaret White
Our beautiful mother Margaret Mary Reynolds White, known as Peggy, passed away in her lovely and peaceful St. Augustine, Florida home on July 7, 2019, at age 96. She was born on August 3, 1922 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the third of five children born to James E. Reynolds Sr. and Margaret Mary Ryan Reynolds. Peggy attended the College of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ, and graduated from Jersey City State College with a B.A. in Education.
The daughter of a Superintendent of Schools, she married a Superintendent of Schools, William F. (Bill) White, generally regarded as one of the best men in the world. Peggy was a successful educator with accomplishments as a primary school teacher, and then on to supervisory positions in Ocean and Monmouth counties in New Jersey, advancing to work in the NJ State Department of Education.
After her retirement she was a founding teacher at Literacy Volunteers of America, training some of the earliest volunteer teachers. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, the professional organization of executive women in education, and remained active throughout her life.
She and Bill left the family home in Mantoloking , NJ, and moved to St. Augustine after their retirements, and built a house, where they lived happily together until his passing in October 2015. They were some of the earliest parishioners at St. Anastasia Church.
Peggy was a devoted mother, and raised four grateful children: Lynne, Carol and Tim (Barbara) Ford of St. Augustine, Florida, and Jack (Dorothy) Ford of Spring Lake, New Jersey. She was the proud grandmother of six, great-grandmother of seven, and a beloved "Aunt Peggy" to dozens of nieces and nephews. Big sister, best friend and childhood defender to her wonderful sisters Eileen Scatuorchio and Jeanne Bott, she was preceded in death by her brother James E. Reynolds Jr. and sister Catherine Crowley.
A true and thoughtful correspondent, she stayed in touch with family, friends and neighbors over the decades. She could be counted upon to remember birthdays, and always sent the best cards. She developed close relationships with her devoted caregivers, and her family is truly grateful to them.
Peggy loved to shop. And return. And shop some more. She read three newspapers a day. A further distinction was that she was the only known person to water ski on the Manasquan River and not get her hair wet!
She faced hardships in her life, and moved forward always. "You have to accept whatever comes and the only important thing is that you meet it with courage and with the best that you have to give." The Eleanor Roosevelt quote describes her attitude. Mom felt that happiness was achieved when goals were met. She was first and foremost a teacher. She taught us, she didn't "do for" us. Her most frequent response to any question was "look it up."
Mom was always the best-dressed person in the room. She made our dresses, taught our children to read, and to say their prayers at bed time. She was an elegant lady with Irish blue eyes who loved to laugh. She was our darling Mother. She was perfection.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 – 10:45 am in the St. Antonio room at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 am on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 9 to July 10, 2019