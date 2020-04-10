|
Margaret Winona Mayo
Margaret Winona Mayo, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at Flagler hospital with her loving son Ronnie and sister Frances by her side. Margaret was born in Jacksonville, Florida on October 14th, 1940 to the late Fred L. and Margaret Johnson. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Mayo and brother, James Windham.
She was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed attending many of the races cheering for her favorite driver Dale Earnhardt for many years. She also enjoyed crocheting and listening to her brother play country music at family gatherings. Margaret loved her family and friends unconditionally and although she may have been tiny in size she had a huge heart of gold and always greeted you with the warmest, most genuine hug. You knew when you were hugged by her you were loved.
Margaret is survived by her longtime companion, Mike Simms; her sisters, Frances Peacock and her husband Roy, Fosteen Ogburn and her late husband, Hugh; brothers, Fred Johnson and his wife Lisa, George (Bunk) Johnson and his wife Cheryl; her sons; Ronnie Drawdy and his wife Beverly, Dwayne Peacock and Travis Peacock; grandchildren; Bo, Brandon, Marie, and Brooklyn Peacock, Bradley and Jordan, along with Mason and Harlee Drawdy plus 3 great grandchildren, Lilly, Wesson and Santana Drawdy and many nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday April 13, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guests to 10 persons during the visitation. We ask that guests with surnames beginning with the letters A-M come between the hours of 5:00-6:00 pm and guests with surnames beginning with the letters N-Z come between the hours of 6:00-7:00 pm.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at Craig Memorial Park. Because of the limited number of people who can attend this service it will be live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/st-johns-family-funeral-home-1275485799289411/videos.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020