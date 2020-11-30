Margarrett Brantley HallMargarrett Brantley Hall, 82, completed her journey with us on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at The Bailey Family Center and now resides in heaven. Margarrett was born in Glenwood, GA on October 12, 1938, to Joseph A. Brantley and Helen Baker Christensen Eichholz. The family moved to St. Augustine, FL where she was raised and educated. She attended Fullerwood Elementary, Orange Street Junior High and graduated from Ketterlinus High School in 1957. She met her future husband, Warren, in 1956 while he served in the United States Navy and was stationed in Green Cove Springs, FL. They married in April 1959 and raised two children before his passing in 1979.Margarrett began her employment in the St. Johns County School System in 1956 as a DCT student worker while in high school. She worked in the Learning Resource Center (media department) and served under five superintendents during her tenure. She accomplished much while employed in the media department and was instrumental in establishing innovative programs and services using the media of her time within the various schools. Margarrett retired in 2003 after 43 years of dedicated service from a lifetime career that she truly enjoyed. Upon retirement, she enjoyed several years of volunteer work with the COA. She assisted with the administration of weekly Bingo games and enjoyed meeting up with her "Bingo Buddies" twice a week to participate and enjoy a good game of Bingo.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph A. Brantley and Helen Baker Christensen Eichholz, her husband, Warren E. Hall, children, Warren Christopher Hall and Shari Renee Hall Jordan and grandson, William Warren Jordan. She is survived by brothers, Robert Brantley (Kathy), Richard "Rick" Christensen (Elvis) and Rodney Christensen (Angie); in-laws, Mary Sue Hall George (Tillman), Linda Hall Cornett and Donald Hall, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and her niece, Sara (Sam) Flowers, who was by her side daily throughout her hospitalization. She is also survived by her long-time friend and neighbor, Larry Strong, former son-in-law, Kevin Jordan (April) and her caretaker and former daughter-in-law, Gwen Pierce (Allan).A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Dr. Clarence Blalock officiating. Interment will follow at Craig Memorial Park. Flowers are gratefully accepted, or donations in her memory can be made to The St. Johns County Council on Aging.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is entrusted with all arrangements.