Margie Thurston
Margie M. Thurston, age 83 of St. Augustine, FL passed away peacefully and quietly at her home surrounded by family, December 7, 2019. She was born in Boone, NC. She had retired from the Social Security Administration. She loved and cared for all her children. She was a avid gardener and loved her plants and family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter: Rose Day, Sons: Joseph, Robert, Richard, David, John and Alfred and their spouses and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sisters: Rose Mary Tanner and Ethel Carey
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019