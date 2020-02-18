Home

Maria A. Gibbs


1939 - 2020
Maria A. Gibbs Obituary
Maria A. Gibbs
Maria A. Gibbs was born in Calabazar, Cuba on February 13, 1939 to Frederick & Bertha Sauberer. She grew up in a large tight knit family of 7 brothers and sisters (Peter, Paul, Helena, Ruthie, Rosie, and Maria Margarita). In 1961, Maria moved to the United States and settled in Mamaroneck, NY. It was there that she met Edward Gibbs and they married in 1966. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother to two sons, who always put her family before herself. Maria peacefully passed away on her 81st birthday and leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Edward; her sons, Edward II and Holland (spouse-Amy); as well as 4 grandchildren: Edward III, Zachary, Maxwell, and Ava. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's name to any charity that is dear to your heart.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
