Maria Ines Figueroa, 84, passed away in St. Augustine, FL on February 18, 2019. Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico to Jacinto Figueroa and Juana Velez. In 2000, Maria Ines "Ana" and her loving husband Jose decided to leave their beloved Puerto Rican home to move to Florida to live close to their children and grandchildren; loving and dedicated mother and wife, sweet and loving grandmother. She dedicated her entire life to serve her family, friends and anyone who needed her. Her faith was her strength; a devotee of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Catechist, Eucharistic Minister and member of the Carmelite Order. In her free time, she enjoyed handicrafts, sewing, reading and traveling. Friendly, cheerful, helpful are some of the adjectives that most identified her.
Maria is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jose J. Guevara, daughters Iris Guevara (Elmer Santiago) and Maria Caraballo (Enrique Caraballo), son Jose E. Guevara (Valerie Guevara), grandchildren: Juan Roberto, Gines, Jean Gabriel, Garrett, Cristina Ines, Jean Carlo, Peter Gabriel, Genieve and Jean Paul, and great- grandchildren: Rayen, Ryley and Raylynn. A special thanks to caregivers Tangela Jones, Gladis Liriano, Betty Hurtado, Wilma Rivera, and all the family and friends who gave her love.
A visitation will be held at Craig Funeral Home on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. A memorial mass will be at San Sebastian Catholic Church on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. Father Heriberto Vergara and Deacon Santiago Rosado will be officiating.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 23 to Mar. 23, 2019