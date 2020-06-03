Maria Jose Reyes
Maria Jose Reyes, age 18, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2020. Born in Bogata, Colombia, Maria moved to the US with her family in 2008 and settled in St. Augustine in 2011. She graduated from St. Augustine High School in 2019 and was currently working as a server at the Cinco de Mayo Restaurant at Palencia. Maria was very intelligent and was good student. She always seemed to be happy and even on her worst day she would have a smile on her face. She had a huge heart for people, and was always willing to help friends and strangers alike. She also loved animals, enjoyed dancing, drawing, and singing, and was a fanatic movie buff. Her life was brief but she lived it to the fullest. She will be remembered as a loving daughter and friend to many and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her parents, Ricardo and Diana Reyes - Aristzabal; sisters, Diana Reyes of Miami, FL., Natalie Reyes - Aristizabal of Miami, FL, Luiza Reyes - Aritizabal of St Augustine, FL; and a brother Ivan Reyes of Orlando, FL.
Services will be held at 10 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guest to 50% capacity during the visitation. We ask that if you are at high risk or feeling ill, or please do not attend the visitation or service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed on our facebook page: www.facebook.com/stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
