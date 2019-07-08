Home

Marian (Neighbors) Beccue

Marian (Neighbors) Beccue
Marian (Neighbors) Beccue, 88, died on July 1, 2019, at Eckerd Living Center in Highlands, NC. Born February 28, 1931 in St. Augustine, FL, she married Paul Beccue in 1953 and they made their homes in Tampa, FL, Temple Terrace, FL and Scaly Mountain, NC. She was an active volunteer and member of Sertoma, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (Tampa), Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (Temple Terrace), and Holy Family Lutheran Church (Highlands), and The Bascom. She loved gardening and cooking. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie and Jay Ell, an infant sister, and infant daughter. Her husband of 65 years, Paul, sadly passed away one day after her. She is survived by son, Mark (Marilyn) Beccue of Tampa, FL; daughters, Barbara (Jim) Mallue of St. Petersburg, FL, Paula (Craig) Reed of Cumming, GA; grandchildren: Benjamin (Molly) Mallue, Stephen Mallue, Daniel Beccue; great-grandchild, Ivy Mallue; sisters: Lynette (Dan) Irby of Otto, NC, Shirley Thompson of St. Augustine, FL, Nina Lou Crosby of Walterboro, SC; sister-in-law Harriett Abeln of Athens, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Highlands Methodist Church, 315 Main Street, Highlands, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Lutheran Church, PO Box 1564, Highlands, NC, 28741.
Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019
