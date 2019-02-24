Home

Marian L. Barnett Obituary
Marian L. Barnett, 97, St. Augustine, passed away Feb. 17, 2019, at the Bailey Center for Caring.

She was the beloved wife of the late Fred J. Barnett, loving mother of Jackson, Kathleen, and Mark, and a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. She was a skydiver and zip liner extraordinaire, and an honorary member of the Navy League.

Private interment services will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 24, 2019
