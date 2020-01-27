|
|
Marian L. Creech
Marian L. Creech, age 88, of St. Augustine, FL passed away at the Bailey Center for Caring on Monday January 13, 2020. Born and raised in St Augustine, she worked at Skinner's Dairy on Anastasia Island until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Louis "Frank" Creech, youngest son William "Bill" Creech, her parents Acie and Louis Mickler, brother Coco Mickler and sisters Gladys Murphy and Helen Birkett. She is survived by her eldest son Michael (Sara), granddaughter Carrie Gargone (Mike), Carrie's mother, Lois Creech, great granddaughters Hannah and Madison Gargone. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Friday January 31, 2020 at San Sebastian Catholic Church with a reception to follow. She will be laid to rest with her parents, husband and son at San Lorenzo Cemetery following the reception.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020