|
|
Marian Usina
Marian Mildred Usina, age 85 of St. Augustine, FL died November 16, 2019 at her home. She was born in Chicago, IL but lived in St. Augustine all her life. She was the daughter of the late Harry J. Sr. and Millie (Masters) Heymen.
A Memorial service will be held 12:00 PM Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home Chapel. Committal services follow in San Lorenzo Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond J. Usina, Sr., son: Ralph Edward Usina and brothers; Harry James Heymen, Jr. and Donald Eugene Heymen.
She is survived by her daughter Dorothy Anne Cooper and husband Jimmy, sons: Raymond J. "Bubba" Usina Jr., Richard A. Usina, wife Linda and Randy W. Usina. Nine grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019