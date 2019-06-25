Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Marianna S Hale
Marianna S. Hale, 78, St. Augustine, passed away June 21, 2019 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Hopewell, VA and had resided in St. Augustine FL since the late 70's. She was a retired educator, having taught adult education at St. John's State College. She was an avid reader and enjoyed literature. She was also a lover of nature and gardening.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday June 29, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
She is survived by two children, Roger Hale Jr.(Nina), daughter, Debbie Hale McDonald, all of St. Augustine; sister, Nancy Bauer (Dan), Charlottesville, VA; four grandchildren, Alexander and Trishna Hale, and Clayton and Bailey McDonald.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019
