|
|
Marianna S Hale
Marianna S. Hale, 78, St. Augustine, passed away June 21, 2019 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Hopewell, VA and had resided in St. Augustine FL since the late 70's. She was a retired educator, having taught adult education at St. John's State College. She was an avid reader and enjoyed literature. She was also a lover of nature and gardening.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday June 29, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
She is survived by two children, Roger Hale Jr.(Nina), daughter, Debbie Hale McDonald, all of St. Augustine; sister, Nancy Bauer (Dan), Charlottesville, VA; four grandchildren, Alexander and Trishna Hale, and Clayton and Bailey McDonald.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019