Marie Dennison Register, age 82, passed away peacefully in her home on February 19, 2019. A lively and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother, Marie will be remembered for her passion for life and her dedication to family and friends. The daughter of Floyd and Willa Dennison, Marie was born on May 20, 1936 in West Virginia. The youngest of three, Marie had two sisters, Anna Mae Brown and Mildred Roberts and two brothers, William and Edward Dennison.
Following high school graduation, Marie met the love of her life. Charles "Chuck" Register. Chuck had just returned to complete college in Georgia following his military service in Cuba during World War II. A job took him to St. Albans where he met Marie... The two were smitten, and they married in 1956. They celebrated their 60 th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2016. Following their marriage, Chuck and Marie moved to St. Augustine, Florida. There, they celebrated the
birth of their first daughter, Maria. From Chuck's time in Cuba, he developed a love for Spanish culture, and would go on to name their three daughters in such fashion: Maria, Sabrina, and Anna. In 1971, Chuck and Marie relocated from Jacksonville, Florida back to St. Augustine where they would spend many happy years with wonderful friends and a growing family. Chuck and Marie made a great couple and as a team managed several iconic B&B's such as St. Francis Bed and Breakfast, Casablanca Inn, and Villas on the Bay in historic downtown St. Augustine. Chuck was an expert in paintings, antiques and collectibles, and with Marie's knack for interior design, the pair were a dynamic duo. Like many women of her generation, Marie was an impeccable homemaker, wonderful chef and a role model to her children. She was a devoted and loving mother and shared warm, close relationships with her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. Throughout her adult life and in later years, "Grandma Rie" and "Gigi" - as she was known by her grandchildren - adored spending time with all of her family near to their homes in Flagler Beach and San Mateo, FL. Chuck and Marie loved getting
people together and frequently hosted parties and dinners at their home. Marie was a gracious host, and always polite and kind in every situation. Marie was also an active individual by nature, taking great pride in her health and beauty. She enjoyed staying fit well into her adult life, and relaxing in a chair on sunny afternoons for hours. She instilled a love of health and fitness in all her children and was delighted to watch her grandchildren perform on the field and the stage.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Willa Dennison, her sisters, Anna Mae Brown and Mildred Roberts and brothers William and Floyd Dennison. She is survived by her husband, Charles Register, 3 children, Maria Mayer (Paul), Sabrina Crosby (Frank) Anna Stilwell (Tommy), 6 grandchildren, Erica Watson (Lance), Ali Martin (Jerrell), Paisley Fodor (Andrew), Tyler Crosby, Skye Stilwell, and Sally Stilwell, 4 great grandchildren, Mason and Cody Starke, Hazel and Van Alden Fodor, and several nieces and nephews.
A traditional service will be held at San Mateo Presbyterian Church on March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. Donations may made to San Mateo Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 57, San Mateo, FL 32187 or Community Hospice and Palliative Care of Palatka, 5111 Crill Ave., Palatka, FL 32177.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 31, 2019