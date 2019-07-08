Home

Marie Gibson Futch

Marie Gibson Futch Obituary
Marie Gibson Futch
Marie Gibson Futch, 92, St. Augustine, passed away peacefully at the Bailey Family Center for Caring on July 5, 2019. She was born in Charleston, Tennessee, daughter of the late John and Riuda Gibson, and had resided in St. Augustine most of her life. She owned and operated for many years her own nursery/daycare. She was a longtime member of Destiny Church. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 68 years, Henry Lester Futch, two sisters, and a brother.
She is survived by daughters, Patricia Bagley (Michael), Shirley McDonald (Perry); sons, Harold Futch (Debbie) and David Futch; six grandchildren, several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Craig Memorial Park with Pastor Donovan Tinsley officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday July 9, 2019, at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or those wishing may make a contribution in her memory to Community Hospice of NE Florida.
The family would like to extend their thanks and deep appreciation to the staff of Community Hospice Bailey Center for Caring for their loving and thoughtful care of their mother.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019
