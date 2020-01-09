|
|
Marie Helen Nader
Marie Helen Nader, age 104 of St. Augustine, FL passed away January 5, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in Portland, Maine. Her family moved to Jacksonville, FL where she attended grade school and in the 1930's she moved to St. Augustine and graduated from Ketterlinus High School. Along with her sisters Annie Nader Pfaff and Yvonne Nader Pearrow they opened the Amavon Shop of Ladies Ready Wear. The name Amavon was a combination of the sisters names. The shop first opened on St. George St and later moved to King Street, in the now Casa Monica Hotel building. They continue to operate the business working together for 40 years. Marie had been a member of the Women's Golf Association and the St. Augustine Pilot Club. She was an avid bridge player and a member of the Bridge Club. She was a faithful member of the Cathedral-Basilica of St. Augustine.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 AM Monday January 13, 2020 at the Cathedral-Basilica of St. Augustine, Reverend. Fr. Thomas Willis, celebrant. Visitation will be held 9:00 AM until the time of the service in the Cathedral. Burial will be in San Lorenzo Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Matilda Nader, siblings, Annie Nader Pfaff, Yvonne Nader Pearrow, George Nader and Eli Nader.
She is survived by her brother Nicholas Nader and many nieces and nephews.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020