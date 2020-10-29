Marilyn G. BaileyMarilyn Glenn Bailey, age 91 of St. Augustine, FL passed away October 27, 2020 at Golden House Assisted Living. She was born May 15, 1929 in Marion, IL to Virgil and Gladys (Moore) McNail. She married Benjamin F. Bailey on July 19, 1956 in Norfolk, VA. In St. Augustine she owned an antique store for many years. Marilyn had been active in the Arts in St. Augustine, she was a member of the St. Augustine Art Association and established the Docent program for the Art Association. Her husband was a professor of history at Flagler College and a retired Navy Commander. Marilyn enjoyed living in the Historic District of St. Augustine and was known by many as she made her rounds about the city. She and her late husband enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She was proceeded in death by her husband, her parents, a sister Dorothy June Primm, and a sister Mary Ann Rogers. Marilyn is survived by her brother Gerald Rahm, Centralia, IL, a nephew Tracy Rahm, Newport MN, a niece Staci Nicholas, Gretna NE, a nephew Charles Primm, Knoxville TN, and a niece Nancy Primm, England. Per her wishes cremation rites were preformed. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.