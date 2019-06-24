|
|
Marilyn Grover
Marilyn Grover, 76, died June 21, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center South. She was born in New York, New York and had resided here in St. Augustine since November 2018, moving here from Sebastian, FL. Marilyn was a retired magazine editor. She was very gifted and took great pride in her work, having won numerous awards throughout her career. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grand and great grandmother and she will be greatly missed by her family.
Funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday June 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Good Counsel Cemetery.
A visitation, beginning at 10:00 a.m., will precede the services.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth Grover, St. Johns, FL; two children, Nancy Lyons(Tim), Jensen Beach, Ken Grover, Jr. (Kim), Orange City; sister, Janet Hennig (niece Allison, nephew Douglas), E. Northport, NY; grandchildren, Kenny III (Megan), Paul, and Megan Grover, Richard, Sarah, and Erin Lyons; two great grandchildren, Kenny IV and Reese.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 24 to June 25, 2019