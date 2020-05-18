Marjorie Louise "GranMargie" (Gillard) Taylor

Marjorie, 91, died in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She served faithfully as one of Jehovah's Witnesses until her death. Formerly from Detroit, Michigan, and Williston, Florida, she and her husband, Elmond B. Taylor (deceased), moved to Richmond in 2013. She leaves to mourn her three children, Carol Singleton (Vince) of Saint Augustine, Florida, Michael Taylor of Detroit, Michigan, and Elmond "Tony" Taylor (Lasonya) of Richmond, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Bryson, Serinna Alexander (Scott), and Shirelle Taylor all of Richmond, Virginia; Jessica Singleton of Jacksonville, Florida; and Michelle Taylor, Candice Taylor and Mike Taylor (Melissa) all of Detroit, Michigan. In addition, she leaves 9 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren, and many, many, many friends.



