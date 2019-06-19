Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Mark Durica Obituary
Mark Durica
Mark D. Durica, 51, died unexpectedly on June 2, 2019 at his home in St. Augustine, following complications after knee surgery in November. Mark was born July 2, 1967, in Chicago, Il. He grew up and lived in Portsmouth, Va until his move to St. Augustine.
Mark is survived by his loving father, David L. Durica of Portsmouth, Va; his mother, Gale Garner of Norfolk, Va; his sisters, Amy Susan Gress of Berlin, Germany, and Katherine Elizabeth; 2 nieces, Amelia Rose and Lily Danielle of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel J. Durica.
Mark was an LCSW with Flagler Hospital and was devoted to those people he cared for in that capacity.
He will be greatly missed by his family and Friends.
A service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11:15 at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 5950 Fl 16, in St. Augustine.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 19 to June 20, 2019
