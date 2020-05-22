Mark L. Drake

Mark Drake passed peacefully away May 14, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida at the age of 72.

He is lovingly remember by his wife of 36 years Kathy, son Jonathan (Brittany) daughter Samantha and new granddaughter Claire Drake. His sister Barbara (Ken) Holhbaugh of Mandeville, Louisiana.

Mark was born in Robinson, Illinois to the late Harry and Imo Drake on January 10, 2020.

Mark was an agent for Mercer Transportation, Louisville Ky. for the last 42 years. He loved boating, car racing and Gator football. Mark was active board member of the St. Augustine Gun Club for the past 20 plus years, considering it his second home!

There will be a celebration on May 31st at the St. Augustine Gun Club. Please join his friends and family from 2-5 p.m.



