1/1
Martha Lou Middleton Daniel
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Lou Middleton Daniel
Martha Lou Middleton Daniel, 78, of Columbia, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Born August 5, 1941, in St. Augustine, Florida, she was a daughter of the late James Gordon and Helen Gould Bond Middleton.
Mrs. Daniel was raised on the Middleton family farm in Elkon, FL, and attended Hasting, FL public schools. Many years ago, she was employed at Save A Stop in Jacksonville, Florida. The most important career, however, was as a devoted wife and stay-at-home mother. She had a beautiful personality and an innate ability to light up any room she entered. Mrs. Daniel was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, SC and a current member of Riverdale Community United Methodist Church in St. Augustine, FL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Leighton Middleton, Sr.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, James Alvin Daniel; daughter, Tanci Lynn Daniel Monfils and husband, Ronald B. Monfils; grandchildren, Daniel Charles Monfils and Taylor Lynn Monfils; sister-in-law, Tedra Middleton; nephew, Leighton, Jr.; as well as her nieces, Gina and Kristy.
Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family and will announce future plans.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved